BRICS leaders endorse modalities of partner country category in Kazan declaration

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. The leaders of BRICS countries outlined the modalities of the category of a partner country in the Kazan Declaration adopted at the summit.

"We welcome the considerable interest by countries of the Global South in BRICS and we endorse the Modalities of BRICS Partner Country Category," the document reads.

Also, they committed to "further promoting BRICS institutional development."

Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov explained that the potential BRICS expansion in the future will take place through the establishment of certain criteria for partner states. According to him, Russia considers the format of a BRICS partner country to be the best option for expansion of the grouping which doubled in size from five to 10 members early this year.