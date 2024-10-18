Xi Jinping to discuss international matters with BRICS leaders at Kazan summit — diplomat

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss the international situation and practical cooperation within BRICS with the organization’s leaders at the summit in Kazan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a briefing commenting on the Chinese leader's attendance.

"Xi Jinping will engage in an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation, practical cooperation within BRICS, the development of BRICS mechanisms and relevant issues of common interest with the leaders of the countries," Mao Ning said. According to her, China is ready to cooperate with all parties to promote stability and long-term development of 'Greater BRICS' (BRICS+) cooperation to "usher in a new era of unification and self-empowerment of the Global South and jointly contribute to world peace and common development."

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying earlier confirmed that Xi Jinping would be visiting Kazan on October 22-24 to take part in the BRICS leaders' summit.