Over 3,000 projectiles fired at Israel from Lebanon since September 23 — military

TEL AVIV, October 8. /TASS/. More than 3,000 projectiles have been fired at the Israeli territory from Lebanon since September 23, when Israel launched its operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The IDF said that Israel’s air defense units and the Air Force successfully intercept a significant portion of these projectiles. Over the past days, dozens of missiles, rockets and drones, fired from Lebanon, the Gaza Strip, Yemen and Iraq have been shot down.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Overnight into October 1, Israel announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.