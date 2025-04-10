Brussels 'conspiring against peace' in Europe — top Hungarian diplomat

CAIRO, April 10. /TASS/. The EU’s continued push to prolong the conflict in Ukraine is "absurdity," especially given the serious efforts being made by the United States and others to lay down peace, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

"The absurdity of the situation is that almost the entire international community wants peace in Europe, while Brussels and European politicians support war. The US president is making significant efforts to bring peace back to Europe. African countries, which have to deal with the negative impact of the war in Ukraine, also back peace in Europe. Meanwhile, Brussels and the European leaders that stand for war are conspiring against peace in Europe," the top Hungarian diplomat stated at a press conference following a Cairo meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.

According to him, the situation is the same in terms of illegal migration. "Hungary is the gateway to Europe, sitting on the busiest land migration route, which is why we have been facing enormous pressure on our borders for the last decade. Brussels’ irresponsible migration policy increases this pressure, while Egypt’s responsible migration policy helps reduce it," Szijjarto noted.

"It’s safe to say that the world has been turned on its head. While Hungary and Egypt are working together for peace in Europe and curbing migration into Europe, Brussels continues to err strategically, seeking to prolong the war and fill Europe with migrants," Szijjarto pointed out.

He warned EU leaders against obstructing talks on resolving the conflict in Ukraine and supporting migration, and also urged them to respect Egypt’s role in maintaining European security.