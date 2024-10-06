Israel does not rule out attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities – top defense official

NEW YORK, October 7. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has not ruled out the possibility of attacks on Iran's nuclear infrastructure facilities.

"Everything is on the table," he told CNN. "Israel has capabilities to hit targets near and far - we have proved it. We will respond to the Iranian attack appropriately. We will not stand by and neither should the international community," he emphasized.

According to CNN, the US has made it clear that it opposes attacks on Iran's nuclear infrastructure. Gallant pointed out that Israel is coordinating with Washington, but will make its own decisions on how to respond to an Iranian attack.

The top defense official also said that Israel's ground operation against Lebanon's Shia group Hezbollah remains limited. He pointed out that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has "dismantled a major part of the capabilities" of the movement, which now faces "a lack of command and control."

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would receive Gallant at the Pentagon on October 9. According to him, the two sides will discuss the security situation in the Middle East.