Strike on Israel shows that Iran's missiles can penetrate tight air defenses — expert

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Iran's missile strike on Israel has demonstrated the ability of Iranian hypersonic weapons to penetrate multi-tier air defenses to hit the designated military targets, an Iranian political scientist, Professor Ruhollah Modabber has told TASS.

"Iranian hypersonic missiles have great capabilities to overcome air defense systems, as the recent operation showed. Iran attacked only military targets inside Israel. Hitting infrastructure will be the next retaliatory step," Modabber said, referring to the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff's promise to destroy Israeli critical infrastructure, if the Jewish state responded to the Iranian missile attack on October 1. Modabber described the Iranian General Staff's warning as "serious and realistic."

"If Israel's allies join its attacks on Iran, their facilities, too, will become legitimate targets of the Islamic republic's armed forces," he added. The expert recalled the position of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, "who considers the US as the main factor of instability and war in the region."

"Israel is under American control, so the US withdrawal from the region is the way to security" in the Middle East," he explained.

"After Israel's numerous crimes, there is a sense of unity in Iranian society, and the people are happy about the operation of the Islamic Republic's armed forces. They are celebrating it with pride and considering [the operation] as an act of protection of the country's national interests," the analyst said about the domestic political situation in Iran after the missile strike on Israel. Modabber emphasized that "everyone has rallied around the supreme leader."

"The new Iranian government is now certain about the hypocrisy of the US and the European troika (Britain, Germany and France - TASS). If Washington continues to pursue its hostile policy, Iran will only strengthen its defense potential," the expert noted.

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched a massive missile strike on Israel in response to the assassinations of key figures in the leadership of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces). Tehran said 90% of the missiles hit their targets, while Israel claims although Iran launched about 180 missiles, most of them were intercepted. Israel's General Staff vowed to retaliate. Khamenei warned that further strikes on Israel would be even more extensive.