Israeli airstrike on Gaza kills as least 16 people

DUBAI, October 6. /TASS/. At least 16 people were killed as a result of the Israeli armed forces' airstrike on a mosque in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central part of the Gaza Strip, by the Al Jazeera television channel reported.

According to its information, there were displaced persons there.

In turn, the press service of the Israeli army reported that the Israeli air forces struck command centers of the Palestinian movement Hamas in that area.

"These command and control centers were used by Hamas terrorists to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against the Israel Defense Forces and the State of Israel," the army press service said.