IAEA constantly in touch with all parties to Ukraine conflict

MINSK, October 1. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said that the agency is in constant touch with all parties to the conflict in Ukraine, while IAEA experts are working on site at the Zaporozhye and Chernobyl nuclear power plants.

According to the IAEA chief, the agency is keeping the global community informed about the current situation and intends to continue doing so in the future.

During his visit to the Belarus Nuclear Power Plant, Grossi noted that the agency has never stayed on the sidelines and was constantly participating in the process in order to resolve the situation peacefully.