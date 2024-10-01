US claims to have received intelligence about Iran's preparations to strike Israel — media

WASHINGTON, October 1. /TASS/. The Washington administration has received data allegedly indicating Iran's preparations for a missile strike on Israel, Reuters said citing a White House official.

According to the piece, "The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel."

The source assured that the US is assisting Israel in preparing for defense. The official also noted that serious consequences await Iran in case it attacks the Jewish state.

Israel has received information about possible Iranian preparations for a strike, but so far, the country has not seen any signs of such action on Tehran's part, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari told a briefing.

"Some time ago, our allies in the US informed us that they had noticed Iranian preparations for a possible rocket attack on the State of Israel in the near future. At this point, we have not noticed any air threat from Iran <...>. We have dealt with such threats in the past, and we will deal with this threat now," he said.