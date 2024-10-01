Russia condemns Israeli strikes on Damascus, is in constant contact with Syria — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia condemns the Israeli strikes on the sovereign territory of Syria, sees no immediate risks for Damascus so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are, of course, in constant contact with our Syrian friends. So far, we do not see any immediate risks," the spokesman said in response to a question about airstrikes on Damascus and possible risks for the Syrian authorities. "Of course, we condemn such attacks on a sovereign state," Peskov added.

Earlier, the Syrian Defense Ministry reported that Israel had attacked the country with military jets and drones, killing three civilians and injuring nine others.