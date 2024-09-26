Hezbollah commander, two fighters killed in strike on Beirut by Israeli F-35 jet — report

BEIRUT, September 26./TASS/. A strike at southern Beirut by an Israeli F-35 fighter jet killed the commander of Hezbollah's aerial units, Mohammed Srur, and two of the group’s fighters, Al Hadath television reported.

The commander, also known under the name Abu Saleh, was in charge of drone attacks on Israel. Four other Hezbollah fighters suffered wounds in the strike.

A source in the mayor's office of Beirut’s southern municipality of Ghobeiry told TASS that the jet hit a multi-story building three times.

"The premises on the second and third floors, where Srur was staying, completely burned out, and some damage was also done to the adjacent floors," he said.

According to the source, the building is located in the same neighborhood where Hezbollah’s military leader Ibrahim Aqil was killed on September 20.

Since September 20, the Israeli Air Force has attacked the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital four times. Most recently, Hezbollah rocket force commander Ibrahim Qubaisi was eliminated on September 24. In addition to Aqil, Ahmed Wahbi, a commander of the elite Radwan unit, was killed.