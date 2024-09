MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia is not planning to boost its nuclear arsenals, and Wednesday’s Security Council meeting did not discuss such plans, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, no such plans were discussed and no statements regarding this were made," Peskov said, taking a TASS reporter’s question.

"The president said that our nuclear triad serves as an absolute guarantor of nuclear deterrence," the Russian presidential spokesman added.