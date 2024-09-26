Russia redirected 30-40% of gas supplies from Europe to other destinations — Novak

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia managed to direct 30-40% of gas supplies from Europe to other destinations, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television within the framework of the Russian Energy Week.

"Not in full volume, but these volumes are already compensated in part. We have supplies to the south increased and we will also reach maximum contractual commitments with Chinese partners in 2025 for the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. We have already redirected about 30-40% to other destinations," Novak said.

Russia stands for the international investigation with its participation in respect of explosions at Nord Stream gas pipelines, the official said earlier today.