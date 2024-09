WASGHINGTON, September 26. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has given instructions to provide another package of military aid to Ukraine worth $375 million, the White House said in a statement.

A memorandum signed by Biden delegates to delegate to Secretary of State Antony Blinken "the authority <…> to direct the drawdown of up to $375 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine.".