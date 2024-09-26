BRUSSELS, September 27. /TASS/. In the coming weeks, calls for the Kiev government to engage in peace negotiations with Moscow will possibly be heard more and more often in Western countries, the Euractiv portal reported.

"We expect that the talk of Ukraine having to enter peace negotiations will increase in the next few weeks," the portal quoted an anonymous European diplomat as saying.

An increasing number of European diplomats are growing increasingly worried that the tide might be turning on both sides of the Atlantic with regard to supporting the Kiev government.

Meanwhile, another European diplomat said NATO membership and a South Korea-style solution for Ukraine "would also be a good compromise for Trump" if he wants to put an end to the conflict swiftly.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said he had prepared a conflict resolution plan that he intends to discuss with US President Joe Biden as some provisions depended on Washington’s decisions. He also plans to present it to the US presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Later, Sergey Leshchenko, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president's office, said the plan is based on the assumption that the Western countries will approve strikes deep into Russian territory.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out, Ukraine is unable to strike deep into Russian territory without Western assistance, as it needs intelligence from satellites and flight tasks to do so. The Russian leader noted that NATO countries were now not just debating about Kiev's possible use of Western long-range weapons: in fact, they are deciding whether or not to get involved in the Ukrainian conflict directly. Putin emphasized that Moscow would make decisions based on the threats that would be posed to Russia.