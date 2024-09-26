Two Russian nationals face money laundering charges in US

WASHINGTON, September 26. /TASS/. The US authorities have charged two Russian nationals, Sergey Ivanov and Timur Shakhmametov, with money laundering, the US Department of Justice said.

The US authorities believe that the Russians were involved in operating money laundering services that catered to cybercriminals.

"The two Russian nationals charged today allegedly pocketed millions of dollars from prolific money laundering and fueled a network of cyber criminals around the world," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said.

According to the Department of Justice, "the US Secret Service executed a seizure order from the District of Maryland against two website domain names used to support the cryptocurrency money laundering exchange Cryptex.net."

Earlier, the US Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against Ivanov and Cryptex.