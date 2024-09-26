Five children injured in Mariupol after carelessly handling explosives — official

DONETSK, September 26. /TASS/. Five children suffered injuries in Mariupol after careless handling of an explosive object they found, said the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin.

"Five children were injured in Mariupol after careless handling of an explosive object they found: three girls 10 years and 13 years old and two boys 10 years and 14 years old," he wrote on Telegram.

Pushilin said three of the injured children are in serious condition, while two others in a condition of moderate severity.