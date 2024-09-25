Russian forces destroy APC with Lancet munition in border area of Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The operators of a Lancet loitering munition of the battle group North have destroyed a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the border area of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"A reconnaissance unit of the battle group North with the help of air reconnaissance means identified a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier, which tried to take cover in a wooded area in the border area of the Kursk Region. After analyzing the intelligence received, a decision was made to open fire on the enemy vehicle. The detected target was successfully eliminated with a direct strike of a Lancet loitering munition," the news release reads.

The ministry said that objective monitoring of the strike was carried out by air reconnaissance means in real time.