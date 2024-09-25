Sergey Lavrov, Wang Yi discuss Ukrainian crisis settlement — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have discussed prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis and measures to counter the West's escalation of the situation in the Asia-Pacific Region, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said in a news release on the results of the meeting held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"A thorough exchange of views was held on global and Eurasian security, including the Ukrainian crisis, measures to counter the West's escalation in the Asia-Pacific Region and around Taiwan, as well as on a number of other regional issues," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry pointed out that the two sides appreciated the political dialogue and interaction between Russia and China against the background of growing international turbulence.

"Special attention was paid to the progress in the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level, as well as preparations for the BRICS summit in Kazan and new contacts between the leaders of the two countries," the ministry said.

Lavrov and Wang emphasized the importance of strengthening foreign policy coordination between Moscow and Beijing on international platforms, including the UN and its Security Council, BRICS, the SCO, APEC, G20 and others. They expressed "the unacceptability of illegitimate Western sanctions imposed in circumvention of UN Security Council resolutions."

The meeting of the foreign ministers was held "in a traditionally trusting and constructive manner, characteristic of Russian-Chinese strategic partnership," the ministry said.