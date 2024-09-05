Russian ministry to remove around 200 items from list of parallel import goods

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry will remove around 200 items from the list of various categories of goods for parallel import, with the new list to be released in coming two weeks, Deputy Minister Roman Chekushov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The Industry and Trade Ministry has signed a decree, which has been submitted to the Justice Ministry. We currently expect its official registration literally within a couple of weeks. This depends on the procedure," he said.

Changes will mostly affect the consumer sector, Chekushov added. In particular, together with the sector, producers and retail chains, the ministry has defined a number of sportswear and footwear brands that will be added to the list as the Russian market is not saturated with this category of goods yet.

Earlier reports said that the mechanism of parallel import would be extended until 2025.

