Participants in CSTO exercise redeploying to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Troops taking part in the Indestructible Brotherhood-2024 exercises which involve peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are redeploying to Kazakhstan according to plan, CSTO Joint Headquarters Spokesman Vladislav Shchegrikovich told TASS.

"Between September 26 and 30, troops taking part in the Indestructible Brotherhood-2024 command-and-staff exercise jointly with CSTO peacekeeping forces will be regrouping toward the Republic of Kazakhstan. Troops from the CSTO (Collective Forces) are heading from the Republic of Belarus, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan to a location where the exercise will be held as scheduled," he said.

As the CSTO chair in 2024, Kazakhstan is putting a special focus on enhancing the operational deployment capabilities of the CSTO Collective Forces, including the unhindered transit of troops, as well as the development of the organization’s peacekeeping potential, Shchegrikovich recounted.

During the exercise, led by Major General Almaz Dzhumakeyev, commander of Kazakhstan’s Air Assault Forces, preparations for a peacekeeping operation involving the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces will be practiced, the CSTO Joint Headquarters spokesman explained. The exercise is being held at the Bereg training ground in the Almaty Region.