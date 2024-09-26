Russian diplomat informs UN head’s emissary about Kiev’s crimes against children

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin met with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba to inform her about crimes against children committed by members of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its commitment to full compliance with norms of the international humanitarian law in the course of the special operation, including with the goal of preventing casualties among children. Also, Virginia Gamba’s attention was drawn to atrocities committed by the armed forces of Ukraine, which resulted in numerous casualties among minors," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The sides held a detailed exchange of opinions on bilateral cooperation in the context of preventing serious harm to children during armed conflicts in various parts of the globe.

"Special attention was paid to the Ukrainian crisis, the situation in the Gaza Strip and Sudan," the Russian foreign ministry said.