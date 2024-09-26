Biden announces $5.5 bln in military aid to Kiev — White House

WASHINGTON, September 26. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has decided to allocate $5.5 bln from appropriations approved by the US Congress earlier to Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

"I also have authorized $5.5 billion in Presidential Drawdown Authority <…> so that my Administration can fully utilize the funding appropriated by Congress to support the drawdown of US equipment for Ukraine and then replenish US stockpiles," the statement reads.

As of September 13, the Pentagon had $5.9 bln left in the Ukraine Presidential Drawdown Authority.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that more weapons supplies to Kiev will not be a gamechanger but rather prolong the conflict.