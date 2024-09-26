Israeli Air Force attack 220 Hezbollah targets in past hours

TEL AVIV, September 27. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force attacked 220 Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon in the past 24 hours, the IDF press office said.

The airstrike targets included "terrorist facilities," "rocket launchers used for shelling of Israeli territory," rocket and weapon depots, as well as Hezbollah personnel.

"The IDF continues to act in order to weaken and destroy the Hezbollah terrorist potential," the press office said.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. The stated goal is to create a secure environment in areas near the Israeli northern border, so that tens of thousands of people could return to their homes, after they had to evacuate due to nonstop shelling by Hezbollah since October 8, 2023.