IN BRIEF: Putin previews Russia’s updated nuclear doctrine

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has laid out the planned changes that are to be introduced in Russia’s nuclear doctrine.

The document, known formally as Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence, lays the groundwork for the use of nuclear weapons, defining nuclear response as an extreme measure to protect the country’s sovereignty. However, recent geopolitical developments and emerging military threats and risks necessitated the review of the document.

During a meeting of the Russian Security Council on the issue of nuclear deterrence, Putin outlined the basic parameters of the updated document. The new version has already been drafted, but the president is yet to approve it.

TASS gathered key facts on the subject.

Changes in the doctrine

- The revised document has a broader list of countries and military alliances that are subject to nuclear deterrence.

- It adds more entries in the list of military threats, whose neutralization requires nuclear deterrence.

- Aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear country, but with the participation or support of a nuclear country, was proposed to be viewed as their joint attack on Russia.

- Reliable information about a massive takeoff of strategic or tactical planes towards Russia, or the launch of cruise missiles, drones, hypersonic weapons towards its territory may be interpreted as a sufficient reason for a nuclear response by Moscow.

- Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against itself and its ally Belarus.

- Critical threat to Russian sovereignty with conventional weapons will be sufficient for a nuclear response.

Russia’s stance

- Russia has a responsible attitude to the issue of nuclear weapons and seeks to prevent their proliferation across the globe.

- The nuclear triad remains an important safeguard for Russia’s security and an instrument for maintaining global balance.

- The current edition of the nuclear doctrine was approved in June 2020, replacing a previous similar document that remained in force for about a decade.

- The doctrine is being adjusted on the basis of analytical work, carried out by specialists from the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Security Council Apparatus and other governmental agencies over the past year.

- All adjustments are calculated, calibrated and proportionate to present-day military threats and challenges that Russia has to face.