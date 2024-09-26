Communication with Robinson 44 helicopter lost in Russia’s Arkhangelsk Region

ARKHANGELSK, September 26. /TASS/. Communication with a Robinson 44 helicopter was lost in the Archangelsk Region of Russia, the Northwestern Transport Prosecutor’s Office said, adding that it is carrying out an inspection.

"The Northwestern Transport Prosecutor’s Office is checking the Internet reports of a loss of communication with a Robinson 44 helicopter pilot in the Arkhangelsk Region. According to the preliminary information, no flight plan was sent to the air traffic control center. Currently, the authorities have no objective information about the helicopter flight," the statement says.