Russia boosting supplies via Power of Siberia — Putin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia is extending the geography and scale of energy cooperation, with supplies via the Power of Siberia increasing, President Vladimir Putin said.

"Russia is extending the geography and scale of energy cooperation as new routes to fast-growing deep markets, including EAEU countries, the CIS, Eurasia’s south, are created, supplies via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline increase, export of liquefied natural gas keeps growing," he said at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week (REW).

LNG from the Russian Arctic has become one of the main cargoes of the Northern Sea Route (NSR), Putin noted. "We will continue developing our own services and technologies in the LNG sector, create centers for liquefied natural gas transfer, storage and trade, we will provide gas carriers for projects and, of course, boost the capacity of our Arctic eastern seaports," he said.

