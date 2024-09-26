Medvedev describes Russia’s nuclear doctrine review as ‘anticipated event’

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, described the review of Russia’s nuclear doctrine as an "anticipated event" in a statement, posted on Telegram.

In his opinion, the nuclear doctrine review may help to cool down heads of some of Russia’s adversaries, "who have not yet lost their self-preservation instincts."

Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined the basic parameters of the updated document during an earlier meeting of the Council.

The revised document has a broader list of countries and military alliances that are subject to nuclear deterrence. It also adds more entries in the list of military threats, whose neutralization requires nuclear deterrence. Another important update is that aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear country, but with the participation or support of a nuclear country, was proposed to be viewed as their joint attack on Russia. Also, reliable information about a massive takeoff of strategic or tactical planes towards Russia, or the launch of cruise missiles, drones, hypersonic weapons towards its territory may be interpreted as a sufficient reason for a nuclear response by Moscow. Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against itself and its ally Belarus.

The new version has already been drafted, but the president is yet to approve it.