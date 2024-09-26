Equatorial Guinea offers to host new Russia-Africa summit — president

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Republic of Equatorial Guinea is ready to host the next Russia-Africa summit in its capital, having sufficient experience in organizing events at this level, President President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo told the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma.

"I would like to inform you that Equatorial Guinea has huge expertise and enormous organizational experience. After hosting major international events, including the African Union Conference, the Africa-Turkey Summit, the Africa-South America summit, the Summit of Regions of Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific, the Africa and the Arab World summit, our modern capital Malabo <…> is ready to host the Russia-Africa summit," he told the State Duma’s plenary session.

The president assured that his country has all required infrastructure for a successful international event and counts on Russia’s support in promoting its bid.

"We turn to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation for support in putting this initiative of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea into practice," he said.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo expressed hope that the Russian President would pay a visit to his country and participate in the upcoming Russia-Africa summit.

Russian Foreign Ministry Africa Department Head Vsevolod Tkachenko told TASS in an interview earlier this year that the third Russia-Africa summit, slated for 2026, would be hosted by an African country.

The second Russia-Africa summit was held at the Expoforum in St. Petersburg on July 27-28, 2023, with an economic and humanitarian forum held in tandem. The motto of the event was "For Peace, Security and Development," as at the first such event in 2019 in Sochi. The events were organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS served as the photo host and media partner of the summit and forum, and also hosted the Second Russia-Africa Media Forum.