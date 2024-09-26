Transnistrian military concerned over provocation at peacekeeper post

CHISINAU, September 26. /TASS/. The Transnistrian co-chairman of the Joint Control Commission of the Transnistrian peacekeeping operation Oleg Belyakov expressed his concern over the incident, when a local resident attempted to provoke a conflict with Russian peacekeepers.

"These insults towards the peacekeepers, his provocative character and the attempt to cause an incident… Obviously, this was a provocation towards the peacekeepers. […] We expect that Moldova will get to the bottom of this situation," Belyakov told reporters after the meeting of the JCC, which includes representatives of Russia, Moldova and Transnistria.

According to Belayakov, the post between the settlements of Cosnitsa and Vadul lui Voda was repeatedly crossed by a local, who shouted insults towards the peacekeepers and was filming on camera, which is prohibited at this location. Later, this man was stopped by the servicemen, but refused to comply with their demands and left the post. The man published the filmed footage of his disobedience on his social media profile.

In 2012, a person died in a similar incident. Back then, a group of young people also crossed the post repeatedly, violating the crossing procedure, without reacting to warning shots. As a result, the peacekeepers opened fire at the vehicle. One young man was lethally wounded. The incident provoked protests among the residents of nearby Moldovan settlements, who demanded to dismantle the peacekeeper posts.