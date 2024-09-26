Russia gets permanent observer status in Central American Parliament

HAVANA, September 26. /TASS/. Russia has been granted the permanent observer status in the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN), the Russian embassy in Nicaragua said.

"On September 25, 2024, after more than four hours of debates during a plenary session of the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN), the majority of members present in the hall voted to grant Russia the status of a permanent observer in this sub-regional legislative body," the embassy said on Telegram.

"Therefore, Russia got an additional opportunity for developing its diverse and mutually beneficial ties with Central American countries, with the goal of strengthening international cooperation for the sake of our peoples’ peace and prosperity," the embassy added.

In October 2023, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, and then chairman of the association, Amado Cerrudo Acevedo, signed a special agreement on granting the State Duma the permanent observer status. The meeting was held as part of the first international parliamentary conference entitled Russia - Latin America.

The Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) was created in October 1991 with the goal of promoting integration, dialogue and reconciliation in Central America, and encouraging regional development. It comprises the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and El Salvador. The organization is headquartered in Guatemala.