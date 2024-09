MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The price of silver on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) climbed above $33 per Troy ounce for the first time in twelve years, according to trading data.

The precious metal price gained 3.13% to as much as $33.02 per Troy ounce. Prices retreated later to $32.58 per Troy ounce, up 1.76%.

Gold futures with delivery in December 2024 reached record high $2,700.2 per Troy ounce on Comex earlier on Thursday.