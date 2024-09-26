Putin sends message to West with nuclear doctrine statements — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The statements on Russia’s nuclear doctrine that Russian President Vladimir Putin made on Wednesday are sending a signal to the West, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This should be viewed as a certain message," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the revisions to Russia’s nuclear doctrine Putin announced on Wednesday could be a message to the West.

"This is a message that warns these countries of the consequences should they participate in an attack on our country by various means, not necessarily nuclear," Peskov went on to say.