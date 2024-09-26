Ukrainsk liberated from Kiev troops is home to up to 3,000 civilians — DPR leader

DONETSK, September 26. /TASS/. The number of civilians living in the settlement of Ukrainsk liberated from the Ukrainian troops in the Krasnoarmeysk direction may reach 3,000 people, Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on his Telegram channel.

"At the moment, we can say that there are from 1,500 to 3,000 [people] in the settlement, according to preliminary estimates of the civilian population," the DPR head said.

He specified that the servicemen are providing all the necessary assistance to the population. Relevant agencies will start working on the settlement’s territory after the situation is stabilized.