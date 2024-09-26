OSCE leadership shows no condemnation of Kiev’s violence against Russians — deputy envoy

VIENNA, September 26. /TASS/. The OSCE leadership stands in solidarity with Kiev’s violence against Russian citizens and does not condemn its actions, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the organization Alexander Volgarev has said.

He pointed out that last week more than 140 Russian citizens were injured and 11 people killed as a result of Ukrainian attacks on civilian facilities. In his words, the OSCE leadership "prefers to ignore such crimes due to its obvious political bias and opportunistic blindness."

"What message does the cowardly position of the current OSCE leadership send to the world? Clearly, it signals solidarity with the violence the Kiev regime is committing against Russian citizens in the Belgorod, Kursk, Kherson, Donbass, and Zaporozhye regions, while finding no words of condemnation for any of the atrocities committed by [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s formations," the diplomat said at a meeting of the organization’s Permanent Council.

He recalled that on September 16 and 24, residential areas in Belgorod and its suburbs were shelled with Czech-made Vampire MLRSs.

"Like many other similar incidents, this is a clear violation of international humanitarian law, as the shelling targeted residential areas with no military facilities," Volgarev added.