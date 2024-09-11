Putin praises Russian grain harvest figures, happy with export potential of 60 mln tons

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the country's grain harvest figures and called the export potential of 60 million tons good. He discussed agricultural data with Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut at a meeting with members of the Russian government.

Putin recalled that the harvest is expected at 132 million tons against 148 million a year ago, and domestic consumption - up to 90 million tons.

"Do we still have an export potential of over 40 million tons?" Putin asked Lut. She confirmed that Russia can "afford to export 60 million." "That’s fine. Basically, if it goes according to the forecast, the result is good," Putin said.

As the agriculture minister reported at the meeting, the gross grain harvest in Russia in 2024 as of September 11 is more than 97 million tons, including 72 million tons of wheat.

"At the moment, grain crops have been threshed from 33 million hectares across the country, which is about 70% of the area. The gross harvest today is more than 97 million tons, including 72 million tons of wheat," Lut said.