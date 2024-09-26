Russia still ready to resume gas supplies via Nord Stream to Europe — Novak

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia supports conducting an international investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines with Moscow's participation. At the same time, Russia remains ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream 2, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"We all know very well who was interested in blowing up the gas pipeline. And it is clear that we need to evaluate the statements and positions that some Western countries are expressing today. It seems to me that there should be an international investigation that would be more objective, including Russia’s participation," he said.

"We have repeatedly said that Russia would be ready (to resume supplies - TASS) if our partners want it," he added.

On August 14, the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, citing a joint investigation with the ARD TV channel and Die Zeit, reported that the German Prosecutor-General's Office had issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diving instructor suspected of involvement in the Nord Streams pipeline explosions.

According to the newspaper, the German prosecutor's office suspects two more Ukrainian diving instructors of involvement in the sabotage. In addition, the German mass media accused Poland of not assisting in the investigation into the gas pipeline explosions. According to German investigators, the Polish authorities were not ready to cooperate. The day before, German Cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit confirmed the issuance of the warrants.

On 26 September 2022, unprecedented destruction was reported on three lines of Nord Stream and the never-commissioned Nord Stream 2. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted, Moscow has no doubt that the Nord Stream explosion was carried out with the support of the United States. The Russian General Prosecutor's Office has opened a case for an act of international terrorism.