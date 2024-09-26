Russian warplanes deliver strikes on eight militant hideouts in Syria

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes on eight militant hideouts in hard-to-reach mountainous areas of Syria, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry), Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"In the provinces of Homs and Deir ez-Zor, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes on eight hideouts, used by militants who left the Al-Tanf zone," the official said.

In a separate development, Syrian pro-government forces deployed in the Idlib de-escalation zone were attacked seven times from positions held by the Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic Party of Turkestan (terrorist groups, both outlawed in Russia). One Syrian serviceman was wounded by mortar fire.