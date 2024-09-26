Lavrov, Malian foreign minister sign joint statement on non-deployment of weapons in space

UNITED NATIONS, Seotember 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Mali Abdoulaye Diop signed a joint statement on no first placement of weapons in outer space during their meeting on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly in New York.

"Congratulations," the Russian minister said in French and Russian when the document was signed.

The statement was signed as part of a corresponding Russian initiative, which already has several dozens of signatories.