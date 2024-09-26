Nord Stream terrorists must be found, made to answer for crimes — speaker

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. All those responsible for the sabotage on the Nord Streams must be brought to justice, no matter how long it takes, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"I believe that the initiators and perpetrators of the sabotage on the Nord Streams should be held responsible. No statute of limitations exists here," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

He recalled that two years had passed since the terrorist attack on the Nord Streams. Investigations by Germany, Denmark and Sweden have as yet been fruitless, while Russia has been blocked from participating, the Duma chairman noted. "They cannot pin the blame on some pro-Ukrainian group and civilian divers. We have no confidence in such investigations," Volodin emphasized.

In his opinion, Washington and US President Joe Biden personally are behind the Nord Stream explosion, as it was profitable for him to deprive Western Europe of "cheap Russian gas." "Germany has suffered the most - the economy has fallen into recession, the GDP has decreased, the production model has been broken, and the number of bankruptcies in the country has reached a record high over the past few years."

Volodin noted that the people of Germany were the ones who paid for the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, as Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "dug into their pockets." Both of them have already lost the trust of the population. "One has already cowardly retreated from the election race, quietly finishing his presidential term. The other, as shown by the results of the regional elections, is destined for the same fate," he concluded.