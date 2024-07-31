Polish authorities preparing mass evacuation plans for possible war

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Polish authorities are drawing up plans for a mass evacuation of civilians as part of preparations for a possible war, which will be included in a civil defense bill, Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak told the Polsat TV channel.

"This is part of the bill," he said, adding that the initiative would take the experience of the armed conflict in Ukraine into account.

The Polish interior minister also said that Warsaw planned to annually allocate 0.15% of the country’s GDP on civil defense, particularly spending some 1.5 bln euros on the construction of shelters. In addition, a secure government communications system and an emergency alert system will be established.

Poland’s interior and defense ministries have been working on the bill since January 2024; the document has not been submitted for approval to the cabinet yet as it is still pending interagency consent.