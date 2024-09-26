Russian State Duma granted permanent observer status in PARLACEN

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) granted the Russian State Duma a permanent observer status, according to the State Duma website.

"During the September 24, 2024 plenary session of the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN), a decision was made to grant the State Duma a permanent observer status. Most lawmakers voted in favor of this measure," the website says.

The statement points out that the agreement on cooperation between the Federal Assembly of Russia and the Central American Parliament was signed on the sidelines of the second "Development of Parliamentarism" international forum in July, 2019. Later, in October, 2023, a special agreement was signed on the accession of the State Duma to the PARLACEN as a permanent observer. In accordance with this agreement, a commission on cooperation between the Duma and the PARLACEN was established; the commission is co-chaired by Duma First Deputy Speaker Ivan Melnikov.