Global South countries take leading roles in the world — Putin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Countries of the Global South are taking leading roles in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of a meeting of the Presidium of the State Council.

"Global trade and the world economy as a whole are currently undergoing active changes. We often talk about it, and everyone knows and understands it very well. A new system of relations is being created, in which the countries of the so-called Global South are taking leading roles - these are dynamically growing countries, participants in promising integration associations, such as BRICS," he said.

Putin also noted that the contribution of BRICS countries to global economy has exceeded the share of G7 states. "The contribution of BRICS countries to global economy is already higher than the share of the so-called G7 and it keeps growing," he said.