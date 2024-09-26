Putin announces transition to national currencies in export payments

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia is moving to national currencies in export payments and partners are highly interested in that, President Vladimir Putin said when speaking at the Russian Energy Week forum.

"A separate issue pertains to financial infrastructure, specifically to Russian export payments. Certainly, there are specific complications in this aspect. To solve this problem, we are moving to transactions in national currencies and our partners are interested in it to the highest degree. Many problems are there also; we understand this full well. We are gradually overcoming these problems," the head of state said.

