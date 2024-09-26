MELITOPOL, September 26. /TASS/. Russian forces have cut off or brought under fire control all roads leading to Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which were used to supply Ukrainian forces in the town, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans of the Russian Civic Chamber, told TASS.

"All roads the enemy used to supply manpower, equipment, and ammunition to Ugledar have been cut off or brought under fire control," he said. According to Rogov, Russian forces now control more than a third of the settlement. "As for Ugledar, Bandera supporters are hiding there, avoiding direct combat and only striking the town with kamikaze drones, artillery, and MLRS," the source added.

Earlier, DPR head Denis Pushilin stated that the battle for the liberation of Ugledar was already underway. Ugledar, located 60-70 kilometers southwest of Donetsk, is a key logistical point in the DPR still under Kiev's control. Its capture by Russian forces would push Ukrainian troops further from the DPR capital and reduce shelling in the region.