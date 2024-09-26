Russia remains one of leading energy market players — Putin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia remains among leading participants in the global energy market despite considerable difficulties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"Contrary to objective difficulties; everybody is well aware of them, difficulties, in actual fact, are with everybody, all of us have our considerable difficulties. Russia nevertheless remains one of leading energy market participants globally," the head of state said.

National companies managed to shift deliveries of oil, petroleum products and coal over the last two years, the president stressed.