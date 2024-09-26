Kremlin to announce in due time which countries are on nuclear deterrence list

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not specified whether Ukraine and new NATO countries were included in the list of states to which Russia's nuclear deterrence rules applied.

"This will be announced later. Let's not rush things," Peskov said in response to a media question.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a permanent meeting of the Security Council on nuclear deterrence and announced the changes to be made to the nuclear doctrine. In particular, according to the Russian leader, "the range of countries and military alliances to which nuclear deterrence will apply has been expanded."