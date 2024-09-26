Top Russian, Bolivian diplomats discuss investment projects, cooperation with BRICS

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Bolivia Celinda Sosa Lunda held talks on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly to discuss bilateral investment projects and Bolivia’s ties with the BRICS group of nations.

"Aspects of cooperation in trade and economy, including prospects of large-scale investment projects, were discussed in depth," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. "The two countries underscored their commitment to defending the central role of the UN and the principles of the international law. Questions of Bolivia’s ties with BRICS were also discussed."

"The sides reaffirmed their course towards further development of diverse Russian-Bolivian ties," the statement reads. "Special attention was paid to key aspects of broadening political dialogue and cooperation in international affairs.".