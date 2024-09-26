Lavrov, top diplomats from post-Soviet security bloc hold consultations on UNGA sidelines

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed security issues with his counterparts from Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties considered a wide range of issues pertaining to global and regional security. They emphasized the need to enhance coordination between the CSTO countries on the UN platform with regard to pressing issues on the international organization’s agenda and the strengthening of cooperation between the CSTO and the UN," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the top diplomats also discussed preparations for the next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council set to be held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on November 28.

The meeting was hosted by the Kazakh CSTO Presidency.