Russia intends to assert its frontrunner status in nuclear power — Putin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. One of the new national projects to be launched next year is intended to assert Russia's status of nuclear power industry frontrunner, President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

"One of the important, systemic tools to support domestic solutions will be a national project to be launched from next year. It is called New Nuclear and Energy Technologies. Within the framework of this national project some ambitious tasks will be set, namely those to assert Russia's leading positions in the world in the nuclear sphere," Putin pointed out.

He reiterated that it was important to "assert world leadership which is already global."

"This is well seen in the the amount of work being done by our leading company, Rosatom," he noted.

Putin drew attention to the importance of ensuring the country's technological sovereignty and in all areas of the fuel and energy complex.

"These are the tasks of this new national project. I am asking my colleagues in the government, and our businesses and scientific circles, to polish the details of this national project in order not to delay its implementation," Putin said.

He stated that in modern conditions the reliable operation of oilfields, pipelines, refineries plants and power plants - the fuel and energy complex as a whole - was determined by the availability of our own personnel, technologies and competencies, including those in the field of equipment for the extraction and transportation of resources and power industry engineering.